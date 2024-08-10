Beijing Music Festival to open in October

Xinhua) 09:57, August 10, 2024

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 27th Beijing Music Festival, scheduled from Oct. 5 to 13, will present 10 concerts featuring artists from countries including China, the United States, Britain, Germany, South Africa, Austria, France and Italy.

The opening concert will be performed by the China National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the internationally acclaimed composer Tan Dun, according to a press briefing of the music festival.

Audiences will be treated to flash mob performances along Beijing's central axis, a 700-year-old line of historical and cultural landmarks recently added to the United Nations' cultural heritage list.

The music festival will also provide audiences with the chance to interact with musicians through activities such as open rehearsals, face-to-face sessions with masters and master classes, the organizers said.

