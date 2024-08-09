Panda Day set for Aug. 8 in California
Giant panda Xin Bao eats bamboo at the San Diego Zoo, California, the United States, Aug. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Shuo)
To celebrate the public debut of two giant pandas -- Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, the first giant pandas to enter the U.S. in 21 years, at the San Diego Zoo, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proclaimed Aug. 8 as California Panda Day. The two giant pandas arrived in California from China on June 27 and are set to meet the public on Thursday, August 8.
Visitors with the giant panda images painted on their foreheads celebrate the debut of the giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo, California, the United States, Aug. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Ming)
