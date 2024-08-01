Giant panda Ru Yi celebrates birthday in Moscow

Xinhua) 13:46, August 01, 2024

Giant panda Ru Yi is seen at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, July 31, 2024. Giant pandas Ru Yi and Ding Ding arrived in Moscow on April 29, 2019 for a 15-year scientific program. Ru Yi, born in July 31, 2016 in southwest China's Sichuan Province, celebrated its birthday here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

People take photos of Giant panda Ru Yi at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, July 31, 2024.

Giant panda Ru Yi enjoys its birthday cake at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, July 31, 2024.

