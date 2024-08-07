Chongqing hosts special birthday celebration for three giant pandas

Xinhua) 13:33, August 07, 2024

Giant panda Qing Hua enjoys a birthday treat at Locajoy animal theme park in Yongchuan district of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 6, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of 3-year-old twin pandas Qing Hua, Qing Lu and 6-year-old panda Qiao Yue here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

