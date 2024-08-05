Home>>
Journey with Pan Panda from ancient China to today's Olympics: Diving
(People's Daily App) 16:49, August 05, 2024
Let's cheer for Pan Panda's diving! In this episode, Pan is captivated by water swing, an ancient Chinese water sport that is similar to modern diving. Water swingers would jump off a swing on a boat and dive into the water. Join him on his journey through time and explore the charm of diving!
(Produced by Wang Xiangyu, Cheng Weidan, Xu Zheqi, Zhang Jian, Xie Runjia, Lou Qingqing, Wang Ruofan, Liang Peiyu, and Lin Rui)
