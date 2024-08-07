Panda cub shows off gymnastic prowess

(People's Daily App) 14:48, August 07, 2024

How do you score this, Paris? A tiny panda Olympian practices routines on the high bar and ring, as seen in this footage released on Monday by the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in the capital city of Sichuan Province.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)