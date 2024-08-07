Home>>
Panda cub shows off gymnastic prowess
14:48, August 07, 2024
How do you score this, Paris? A tiny panda Olympian practices routines on the high bar and ring, as seen in this footage released on Monday by the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in the capital city of Sichuan Province.
