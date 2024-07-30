Ethnic-group traditions stoke artistic passion in China

HARBIN, July 30 (Xinhua) -- If you haven't tuned into Wang Haizhu's livestreams, it might be hard to believe that fish skin and bones can be transformed into paintings, jewelry and even clothing.

"The Hezhe people traditionally used fish skin and bones to make clothes, shoes and decorations due to their long-standing fishing heritage," said Wang, a 46-year-old artisan from Bacha Village in Tongjiang City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Wang belongs to the Hezhe ethnic group, which was once the only fishing and hunting community in northern China. They reside along the Heilongjiang, Songhua and Wusuli rivers, with their fishing traditions dating back 6,000 years to the Neolithic Age.

Although fish-skin clothes and shoes are no longer daily necessities, they have become fascinating works of art, breathing new life into the Hezhe culture and showcasing its rich heritage.

In 2016, Wang embarked on a systematic study of the fish-skin craft, recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. Drawing on skills acquired since childhood, she saw the opportunity to modernize these traditions to suit contemporary tastes and founded a cooperative with several other local residents.

At her cooperative, tables are adorned with an array of handcrafted items made from fish skin and bones, ranging from earrings and necklaces to handbags and shawls.

"We have more diverse fish-skin crafts and designs," Wang told Xinhua. "In the past, we mainly created motifs reflecting Hezhe life, such as the sun, moon and trees. Now, our designs cater to customer preferences, including motifs like Chinese zodiac animals."

Wang regularly hosts livestreams to promote local fish-skin crafts, sharing the history and stories behind these creations with people from all over the country.

"Creating a single fish-skin garment requires about 50 fish. Each type of fish skin has a unique texture, making every piece distinct," Wang said. "This craft embodies the wisdom of the Hezhe people's ancestors and their fishing and hunting culture."

Currently, about 100 people in Wang's village are skilled in the fish-skin craft, most of whom are females.

Tongjiang, a county-level city with over 170,000 residents, is one of the main settlements of the Hezhe ethnic group. Since the beginning of this year, it has received 614,000 tourists, up 11.9 percent year on year.

The Hezhe people have witnessed remarkable transformations in their living conditions, with modern villas, smooth asphalt streets and cars replacing straw houses, dirt roads and carriages.

What remains unchanged is the passion of this ethnic community for traditional arts, such as Yimakan, a unique form of storytelling that was once on the brink of extinction.

Yimakan reflects the ancient history, fishing and hunting life, love stories and customs of the Hezhe people. It is regarded as a living fossil and an encyclopedia of the Hezhe culture, according to Wu Guifeng, a renowned Yimakan storyteller.

Yimakan performances are solo acts that blend narrative and song, primarily centered on storytelling, accompanied by song and without instrumental backing, Wu explained.

Today, this ancient art form is captivating younger generations. You Minghao, a 13-year-old member of the Hezhe ethnic group, has developed a passion for Yimakan alongside modern hobbies such as basketball and reading.

"I hope more people can learn about the Hezhe ethnic group, and understand our history and culture," You said.

According to official data, there are six centers dedicated to the study and practice of Yimakan storytelling in Heilongjiang, with participants ranging from elderly people to primary school students.

Many schools in Tongjiang have launched courses focused on fish-skin ornament making. Traditional festivals like Wurigong combine traditional music, dance, narrative art and sports, serving as grand showcases of Hezhe culture.

According to Qin Wenpeng, an expert on the study of ethnic groups at the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, the Chinese path to modernization emphasizes the coordination of material and cultural-ethical advancement.

"Tongjiang's efforts to preserve traditional Hezhe culture exemplify this balanced development," Qin said.

In recent decades, rapid advancements in financial status and improvements in healthcare have contributed to the remarkable population growth of this ethnic group, surging from just over 300 to more than 5,300.

As an inheritor of the fish-skin art, Wang Haizhu said she feels a sense of responsibility to ensure that more people learn about the Hezhe culture.

"Life wasn't as good when I was a child. Back then, these skills were essential for survival. Now, they are cherished as valuable spiritual assets," she said. "The population of our ethnic group is very small, and if no one knows about our culture, it risks fading away."

