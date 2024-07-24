Feature: Chinese sculpture artist showcases Marco Polo's journey to worldwide audiences

A sculpture titled "Marco Polo" is on display at "Marco Polo in China" exhibition at the Academy of the Arts of Drawing (Accademia delle Arti del Disegno) in Florence, Italy, on July 23, 2024. (Photo by Fu Xiao/Xinhua)

FLORENCE, Italy, July 23 (Xinhua) -- A middle-aged man sits upright on horseback, gazing firmly into the distance. His bushy beard and distinctive headgear hint at his Western origin.

This small sculpture, exuding a bronze sheen with simplistic yet expressive Chinese aesthetics, is at an exhibition that is currently being held at the Academy of the Arts of Drawing (Accademia delle Arti del Disegno) in Florence, Italy, and the sculpture depicts none other than the famous Italian explorer Marco Polo.

Titled "Marco Polo in China," the exhibition commemorates the 700th anniversary of the famous Italian explorer's death through sculptures and paintings by Wu Weishan, the renowned international artist and curator of the National Art Museum of China, showcasing Marco Polo's journey to China centuries ago and engaging audiences worldwide.

As Wu 's first solo exhibition in Florence, the exhibition features about 50 pieces by the artist, including well-known works, unfinished sculptures, and his latest paintings.

The Academy, with a history dating back to 1563, is known for its focus on art research and creation, regularly hosting exhibitions and seminars to promote artists and their works.

According to Cristina Acidini, the director of the academy, through this exhibition, the academy hopes to honor Marco Polo, a great emissary of cultural exchange between East and West. She told Xinhua in an interview that Marco Polo is an eternal symbol of global exploration.

"Today, we can travel more conveniently, but that doesn't mean we truly understand others. Marco Polo is a model for us to continue learning and staying open," she said.

At the exhibition, a series of Wu's latest Chinese landscape paintings were displayed on one side of the gallery, with Italian scenery in Chinese ink paintings on the opposite side. The gallery also features portraits of many ancient Chinese and Italian figures such as Laozi, Qu Yuan, and Leonardo Da Vinci.

Maria, a visitor from Spain, told Xinhua that the exhibited works impressed her with a simple yet expressive style. "Seeing these artworks imbued with ancient Chinese charm allowed me to imagine Marco Polo's experiences in China," she said.

Acidini said that through the sculptures, Marco Polo is placed in the same space with famous Chinese philosophers and poets, creating a dialogue that transcends time and space.

Many visitors shared their thoughts in a guestbook at the venue. One, signing as "S.H.," wrote: "What a surprising variety of forms and styles, all of them are beautiful."

Acidini said that art is a very effective bridge for intercultural communication because it can be expressed visually without using language or requiring specific background knowledge. "Sino-Italian artistic exchanges are excellent ways to gain a deeper understanding of each other," she said.

According to Antonio Di Tommaso, curator of the exhibition, and also the head of the sculpture department at the Academy of the Arts of Drawing, Wu has a profound understanding of Marco Polo's life and history, and he told this story through his expert medium.

The exhibition, which runs from July 9 to 28, is organized by the Academy and hosted by the China-Italy Contemporary Art Association.

Photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows sculptures and paintings at "Marco Polo in China" exhibition at the Academy of the Arts of Drawing (Accademia delle Arti del Disegno) in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Fu Xiao/Xinhua)

