Scenery of Minghu Lake National Wetland Park in SW China
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2024 shows the scenery of Minghu Lake National Wetland Park in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The wetland park, located in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, is rich in vegetation. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists visit the Minghu Lake National Wetland Park in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 7, 2024. The wetland park, located in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, is rich in vegetation. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists take a rest at the Minghu Lake National Wetland Park in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 7, 2024. The wetland park, located in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, is rich in vegetation. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2024 shows tourists visiting Minghu Lake National Wetland Park in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The wetland park, located in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, is rich in vegetation. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
