Stunning sunrise over sea of clouds in S China's Guilin
Photo shows the astonishing sunrise on Mao'er Mountain in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)
Located in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Mao'er Mountain is a popular spot for tourists to watch the sunrise. As they ascend to a higher vantage point, they witness the red sun breaking through the clouds, casting its golden light over the mountains and rivers.
The rising sun, the immense forest, clouds and mist constitute a breathtaking scene that fills one with awe and wonder. Tourists watch in bated breath, deeply moved by the magnificent sunrise. Standing at the summit, it feels as if one is in a fairy-tale, a sight too beautiful to be captured in words.
(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)
Tourists appreciate the sunrise on Mao'er Mountain in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)
Photo shows the camping area on the top of Mao'er Mountain in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)
Photos
