Scenery of Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, N China

Xinhua) 09:40, July 06, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on early July 5, 2024 shows a view of the Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on early July 5, 2024 shows a view of the Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on early July 5, 2024 shows a view of the Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on early July 5, 2024 shows a view of the Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on early July 5, 2024 shows a view of the Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)