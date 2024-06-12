Sunlit snow mountains blend harmoniously with Chengdu's urban architecture

(People's Daily App) 15:09, June 12, 2024

Early on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the grandeur of Chengdu, Sichuan Province's urban architecture was beautifully juxtaposed against the snow-capped mountain peaks, both illuminated by a golden sunrise in the distance. This awe-inspiring view highlights China's unique fusion of natural splendor and modern development.

(Compiled by intern Xie Jiahui)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)