Sunlit snow mountains blend harmoniously with Chengdu's urban architecture
(People's Daily App) 15:09, June 12, 2024
Early on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the grandeur of Chengdu, Sichuan Province's urban architecture was beautifully juxtaposed against the snow-capped mountain peaks, both illuminated by a golden sunrise in the distance. This awe-inspiring view highlights China's unique fusion of natural splendor and modern development.
