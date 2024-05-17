Exploring biodiversity at horticultural exhibition 2024 in Chengdu
Aerial view of Qionglai branch venue, the fourth branch venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
Qionglai branch venue features the unique ecosystem and rich biological species of Longmen Mountain.
A visitor views plants preserved at a gene bank at the Qionglai branch of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
People visit the Qionglai branch of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
People visit the Qionglai branch of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
People visit the Qionglai branch of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
