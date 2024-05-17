We Are China

Exploring biodiversity at horticultural exhibition 2024 in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 14:00, May 17, 2024

Aerial view of Qionglai branch venue, the fourth branch venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Qionglai branch venue features the unique ecosystem and rich biological species of Longmen Mountain.

A visitor views plants preserved at a gene bank at the Qionglai branch of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

