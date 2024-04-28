International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu kicks off

Xinhua) 09:01, April 28, 2024

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows the Kunming garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

The International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu opened in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Friday.

With a kaleidoscope of horticultural technologies and garden arts from home and abroad showcased during the event, it offers a comprehensive and on-site "101 handbook" for gardening devotees worldwide.

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows the Montpellier garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows the Zigong garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows the Kofu garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows a performance at the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows the Chiang Mai garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows the Panzhihua garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows the Yaan garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows a performance at the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows the Meishan garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows a performance at the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows a performance at the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

