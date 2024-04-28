SW China's Chengdu showcases vivid scenes of green development at 2024 Int'l Horticultural Exhibition

People's Daily Online) 14:29, April 28, 2024

The International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu kicked off in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on April 26, and unfolded splendid scrolls of ecological civilization construction and harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

Running from April 26 to October. 28, the expo has planned a total of more than 2,000 activities, including international flower and gardening competitions and city theme days, with an average of 10 events per day.

Photo shows the garden of Montpellier, France, at the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Li Dong)

The expo has adopted a new model featuring one main venue and four sub-venues. Concurrent exhibitions showcasing modern agronomy, potted landscape, the floriculture industry, and biodiversity conservation are being held in Xinjin district, Wenjiang district, Pidu district, and Qionglai city, respectively, all under the jurisdiction of Chengdu.

The event has set new records for a B-category world horticultural exposition in total exhibitors, overseas exhibitors, and participating associations and companies, with exhibiting cities spanning five continents, said He Xiansong, deputy head of the construction and operation department of the expo's organizing committee.

According to relevant officials, Chengdu has formulated a plan for low-carbon management, aimed at integrating a green development philosophy into the overall planning and operations of the expo.

"We hope this expo can serve as a platform of and window into China's achievements in ecological civilization construction," said Cai Jianfeng, chairman of Chengdu Horticultural Expo Operation and Development Co., Ltd.

A wide variety of new technologies and facilities have contributed to the green and high-tech ambience of the event.

The giant hibiscus petal-shaped devices at the entrance of the main venue in the Eastern New Area are part of a rainwater collection system that channels water through the "petals" into an underground filtration and storage system, said Huang Cong, chief planner of the expo’s main venue.

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Jiang Cheng)

With an estimated annual capacity to collect 2,500 tonnes of rainwater, the system can meet the irrigation needs of the expo's two-hectare green spaces, Huang noted.

The garden of north China's Tianjin Municipality at the expo boasts an artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered virtual cycling system, which allows visitors to enjoy the scenery while immersing themselves in the joy of exercise amidst lush greenery and ample negative ions.

The integration of urban landscapes and park environments is another attraction for international visitors.

Striving to grow into a "park city" with a beautiful and livable environment, Chengdu has been committed to ecological conservation and green development, and has achieved the harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

In 2023, Chengdu built 845 kilometers of greenways, which brought the total length of greenways across the city to 7,003 kilometers. Meanwhile, it renovated 1,003 community greenways, launched four new routes for night cruises on the city's Jinjiang River, inaugurated 30 new parks, and upgraded 29 existing parks.

Thanks to its continuous efforts to consolidate the foundations of green development and improve its aesthetic appeal, the city is now a paradise for wild flora and fauna, with rare plants and animals thriving in nature reserves.

Photo shows an aerial view of the main venue for the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of Chengdu Radio and TV Station)

The city has also rolled out a series of measures to make sure guests from far and wide enjoy convenient services.

According to the department of exit-entry administration of Chengdu's public security bureau, foreign nationals visiting relatives, touring, or engaging in other short-term activities in China can apply for visa extensions, replacements, or reissues in Chengdu.

Foreigners in Chengdu who need multiple entries to China for legitimate reasons can apply for a multiple-entry visa, said an official from the department.

Chengdu has 11 visa application service points, each with a dedicated window for visitors attending the horticultural expo, according to the official.

All of the city's A-level tourist attractions now offer online and offline reservations and ticketing services to foreign visitors, according to reliable sources.

Citizens enjoy cycling along a greenway in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Li Dong)

More than 470 tourism events and activities have been scheduled between April 20 and May 20, said an official from the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism.

Chengdu operates 48 regular passenger air routes to international and regional destinations, forming an intercontinental network spanning Europe, the Americas, Australia, and Africa, and comprehensively covers major Asian destinations, according to an executive of Chengdu Municipal Port and Logistics Office.

In 2023, the city's annual air passenger throughput reached nearly 75 million, the executive said.

