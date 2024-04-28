Chinese vice president attends opening ceremony of Int'l Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu

Xinhua) 09:58, April 28, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addresses the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

CHENGDU, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Friday attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Sichuan Province, southwestern China.

China is ready to work with all other countries to build a better homeland and a community with a shared future for mankind, Han said, adding that the latter had received positive responses from countries around the world.

He pointed out that the Chinese government has relentlessly promoted green development, contributing about a quarter to the increased afforestation areas worldwide, and made positive contributions to the sustainable development of mankind.

The world today still faces global environmental issues such as climate change and biodiversity protection, and there is a long way to go to achieve the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, Han said, calling for joint efforts from all parties to promote the modernization of harmony between man and nature.

"We should regard the ecological environment as the foundation of human survival and development, respect nature, follow nature's ways, and protect nature," Han said.

He also called on all parties to uphold the concepts of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits in global governance, jointly improve the environmental governance system, explore and develop solutions for sustainable development.

As the largest developing country in the world, China will actively shoulder international responsibilities commensurate with its level of development and capabilities, strengthen dialogue with other parties on ecological progress, and carry out extensive cooperation on biodiversity, climate change and other fields, Han said.

With the theme of "Park City, Beautiful Habitat," about 1,000 representatives from 54 countries and regions attended the opening ceremony.

Before the opening ceremony, Han toured the expo site and took a group photo with important guests from both China and abroad.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng takes a group photo with important guests from both China and abroad before the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 26, 2024. Han Zheng on Friday attended and addressed the opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

