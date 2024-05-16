Chengdu wins IAEE International Excellence Award 2024

(People's Daily App) 17:08, May 16, 2024

The Chengdu Expo Bureau was awarded the International Excellence Award 2024 at the IMEX Frankfurt 2024 held in Germany, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) announced on Thursday.

Photo provided to the People's Daily

The southwestern city in Sichuan Province is the first Chinese city to receive this annual award, which recognizes an organization's impact on internationalization, personnel training and driving effect in the global exhibitions and events industry.

More than 20,000 organizers, exhibitors and event suppliers compose the IAEE, the sector's leading trade association.

Great efforts have been made by Chengdu Expo Bureau to encourage the internationalization of the city's exhibition industry, including close collaborations with the IAEE and other international exhibition organizations.

More than 50 exhibition institutions in the city joined international organizations and obtained international certification.

So far, seven international leading exhibition enterprises, such as Informa Markets (UK), MCI Group (Switzerland) and GL events (France), have independent legal entities or regional headquarters in Chengdu, which also hosts 25 international cooperative resident exhibitions.

