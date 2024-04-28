Home>>
Chengdu expo: Floral cultures and eco-friendly coexistence
(People's Daily App) 15:35, April 28, 2024
On Friday, the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu opened in Chengdu, the capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Expo's promotional video highlights horticultural and floral cultural exchange and emphasizes the importance of sustainable coexistence between plants and humans. Check it out!
(Video source: Chengdu Plus; Compiled by Liang Xiaojian)
