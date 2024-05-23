2024 China Sport Show opens in Chengdu

Xinhua) 16:17, May 23, 2024

CHENGDU, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 (41st) China Sport Show opened in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province here on Thursday.

Based on the exhibition area planning set last year, this year's Sport Show has further segmented the hot trends in the market, and has refined the design of the four major themed exhibition areas.

"China Sport Show has been held in Chengdu five times. As the engine of the economy in western China, this city has its unique advantages in location, logistics and resources, which will strongly support the original intention of this sport show," said Li Hua, the president of the sport show.

As one of the biggest sport shows in China, the exhibition has attracted over 1,600 sports enterprises. The number of on-site visitors is expected to exceed 100,000 people.

In addition to domestic enterprises, the show has also attracted exhibitors from 64 countries and regions, including India, South Africa, Egypt, Mexico, South Korea, the United States, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Italy, Britain, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

