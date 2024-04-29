Home>>
Sport is good for city branding: World Athletics president
By Liu Shuoyang (People's Daily App) 16:54, April 29, 2024
Sport is a very good way to market and raise the profile of cities, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe told the People's Daily in a recent interview. He also commended China's prominent role in the evolution and development of athletics. Watch the video for more details.
