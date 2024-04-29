Sport is good for city branding: World Athletics president

By Liu Shuoyang (People's Daily App) 16:54, April 29, 2024

Sport is a very good way to market and raise the profile of cities, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe told the People's Daily in a recent interview. He also commended China's prominent role in the evolution and development of athletics. Watch the video for more details.

(Interns Wang Yinping and Wei Chengjun contributed to this story.)

