Home>>
Zhang Weili retains strawweight title in all-Chinese affair at UFC 300
(People's Daily App) 16:45, April 15, 2024
Protector of the throne! In the first-ever all-Chinese title fight in UFC history, Zhang Weili defeated Yan Xiaonan by unanimous decision Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the United States, retaining her strawweight world champion title.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: final matches at FIG Dobro World Cup
- Feature: A sports collector's journey to opening a museum in China's Hainan
- China makes progress in promoting extensive fitness-for-all activities
- Quan Hongchan wins gold at diving World Cup in Berlin
- Zhang retains strawweight title in all-Chinese affair at UFC 300
- Feature: Cuban boxing champion crosses ocean to foster talents in Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.