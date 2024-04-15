Zhang Weili retains strawweight title in all-Chinese affair at UFC 300

(People's Daily App) 16:45, April 15, 2024

Protector of the throne! In the first-ever all-Chinese title fight in UFC history, Zhang Weili defeated Yan Xiaonan by unanimous decision Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the United States, retaining her strawweight world champion title.

