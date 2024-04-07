Home>>
In pics: final matches at FIG Dobro World Cup
(Xinhua) 15:17, April 07, 2024
Greta Mayer of Hungary competes in the FIG Dobro World Cup vault final in Osijek, Croatia on April 6, 2024. (Borna Jaksic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Cameron Lynn of Britain competes in the FIG Dobro World Cup floor exercise final in Osijek, Croatia on April 6, 2024. (Borna Jaksic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Filip Ude of Croatia competes in the FIG Dobro World Cup pommel horse final in Osijek, Croatia on April 6, 2024. (Borna Jaksic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- Feature: A sports collector's journey to opening a museum in China's Hainan
- Quan Hongchan wins gold at diving World Cup in Berlin
- In pics: World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024
- Jianzi: The traditional Chinese shuttlecock game with kung fu skills
- China makes progress in promoting extensive fitness-for-all activities
- 'Iron Men' complete first-ever Dubai jet suit race
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.