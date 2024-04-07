We Are China

In pics: final matches at FIG Dobro World Cup

Xinhua) 15:17, April 07, 2024

Greta Mayer of Hungary competes in the FIG Dobro World Cup vault final in Osijek, Croatia on April 6, 2024. (Borna Jaksic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Cameron Lynn of Britain competes in the FIG Dobro World Cup floor exercise final in Osijek, Croatia on April 6, 2024. (Borna Jaksic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Filip Ude of Croatia competes in the FIG Dobro World Cup pommel horse final in Osijek, Croatia on April 6, 2024. (Borna Jaksic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

