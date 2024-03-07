Jianzi: The traditional Chinese shuttlecock game with kung fu skills

Jianzi is a traditional Chinese sport where players aim to pass a weighted shuttlecock in the air without using their hands. Tracing its origins back to the Han Dynasty, the hacky sack-like sport is still popular in China today, played everywhere from badminton courts to squares, streets and parks.

