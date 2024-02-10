China wins team free of artistic swimming at World Aquatics C'ships in Doha

Xinhua) 09:20, February 10, 2024

Team China pose after the awarding ceremony for team free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Team China perform during the final of team free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A swimmer of Team China performs during the final of team free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Team China pose after the awarding ceremony for team free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Team China perform during the final of team free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Team China perform during the final of team free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)ang)

Gold medalist Team China (C), silver medalist Team Japan (L) and bronze medalist Team the United States pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for team free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

