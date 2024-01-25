Home>>
Formula E 2024: Mexico City opener marks 10th championship season, Shanghai debut anticipated
(People's Daily App) 16:47, January 25, 2024
The 2024 season opener race for Formula E in Mexico City kicked off the 10th FIA Formula E World Championship season. Formula E, the world's first net-zero all-electric motorsport series, will debut in Shanghai in May. Join us to hear what the racers have to say about FE.
(Video source: SHINE)
