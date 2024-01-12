Home>>
Formula 1 grand prix to return to China after five years
14:55, January 12, 2024
From April 19 to 21, the much-anticipated 2024 Formula One Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix will rev up at the Shanghai International Circuit. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix after a five-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
