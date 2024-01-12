Formula 1 grand prix to return to China after five years

January 12, 2024

From April 19 to 21, the much-anticipated 2024 Formula One Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix will rev up at the Shanghai International Circuit. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix after a five-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

(Video source: City News Service)

