China announces delegation for Gangwon 2024

Xinhua) 10:01, January 06, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has announced a delegation of 98 athletes for the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) on Friday, competing in all seven sports.

The Gangwon 2024 is the first comprehensive winter sports competition that China will participate in after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Liu Guoyong, head of the delegation and deputy director of the General Administration of Sport of China, believed the Games had great significance.

"This event is a test of the sustainable development of winter sports in China and the training of young players," said Liu.

"Through preparation and participation, we will achieve the purpose of training the team, accumulating experience and improving the level, to provide young talents for the Winter Olympics."

The Gangwon 2024 is scheduled to be held from January 19 to February 1, 2024, with approximately 1,900 athletes from 81 National Olympic Committees expected to compete.

