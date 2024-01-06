China announces delegation for Gangwon 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has announced a delegation of 98 athletes for the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) on Friday, competing in all seven sports.
The Gangwon 2024 is the first comprehensive winter sports competition that China will participate in after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Liu Guoyong, head of the delegation and deputy director of the General Administration of Sport of China, believed the Games had great significance.
"This event is a test of the sustainable development of winter sports in China and the training of young players," said Liu.
"Through preparation and participation, we will achieve the purpose of training the team, accumulating experience and improving the level, to provide young talents for the Winter Olympics."
The Gangwon 2024 is scheduled to be held from January 19 to February 1, 2024, with approximately 1,900 athletes from 81 National Olympic Committees expected to compete.
Photos
Related Stories
- Outdoor sports reshaping lifestyle of China's younger generation
- Yearender: Top 10 world sports news events in 2023
- China's sports industry hits 465 billion USD in 2022
- Eight sports that thrived in 2023's spotlight
- Second-grade sensation: Girl somersaults over finish line
- College freshman rocks!
- 2023-2024 NBA In-Season Tournament game: Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls
- Conference in Chengdu highlights 'sport plus culture' development strategy
- Feature: Rural sports boost cultural inheritance in SW China
- Torch relay of 4th Asian Para Games starts in Hangzhou
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.