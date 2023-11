2023-2024 NBA In-Season Tournament game: Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

Xinhua) 16:20, November 25, 2023

Dennis Schroder (L) of Toronto Raptors makes a layup during the 2023-2024 NBA In-Season Tournament game between Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Zach LaVine (R) of Chicago Bulls makes a layup during the 2023-2024 NBA In-Season Tournament game between Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Precious Achiuwa (C) of Toronto Raptors dunks during the 2023-2024 NBA In-Season Tournament game between Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Zach LaVine (L) of Chicago Bulls fights for a rebound with Scottie Barnes of Toronto Raptors during the 2023-2024 NBA In-Season Tournament game between Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

