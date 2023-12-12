Home>>
Second-grade sensation: Girl somersaults over finish line
(People's Daily App) 16:49, December 12, 2023
A second-grade girl from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has taken China's social media by storm. Not only did she claim victory in a school-level 100m final, but her exuberant somersault as she crossed the finish line has captivated the hearts of many.
