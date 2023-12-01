Languages

Friday, December 01, 2023

College freshman rocks!

(People's Daily App) 16:54, December 01, 2023

During a physical fitness test, this college freshman amazed the class with his outstanding performance: 21 pull-ups with one hand and two more with both arms.

