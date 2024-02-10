China's Chang wins gold in women's 3m springboard final of World Aquatics C'ships

Xinhua) 14:12, February 10, 2024

Chang Yani of China competes during the women's 3m springboard final of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Chen Yiwen of China competes during the women's 3m springboard final of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Chang Yani of China competes during the women's 3m springboard final of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Chang Yani of China competes during the women's 3m springboard final of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Gold medalist Chang Yani (C) of China, silver medalist Chen Yiwen (L) of China, bronze medalist Kim Suji of South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's 3m springboard final of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Gold medalist Chang Yani (C) of China, silver medalist Chen Yiwen (L) of China, bronze medalist Kim Suji of South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's 3m springboard final of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Chang Yani (rear) and Chen Yiwen of China celebrate after the women's 3m springboard final of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Kim Suji of South Korea competes during the women's 3m springboard final of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Chang Yani of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony for the women's 3m springboard final of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Chen Yiwen of China greets spectators prior to the women's 3m springboard final of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Chang Yani of China greets spectators prior to the women's 3m springboard final of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)