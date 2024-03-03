In pics: World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024

Xinhua) 11:29, March 03, 2024

Long Daoyi(L)/Wang Zongyuan of China compete during the men's 3m synchronised final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 in Montreal, Canada, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Jiahuan/Xinhua)

Chen Yuxi (L)/Quan Hongchan of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 in Montreal, Canada, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Jiahuan/Xinhua)

Gold medalists Chen Yuxi (L) and Quan Hongchan of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the women's 10m synchronised event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 in Montreal, Canada, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Jiahuan/Xinhua)

Long Daoyi(L)/Wang Zongyuan of China compete during the men's 3m synchronised final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 in Montreal, Canada, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Jiahuan/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Chen Yiwen (C) of China, silver medalist Sarah Bacon of the United States and bronze medalist Chang Yani of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's 3m springboard event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 in Montreal, Canada, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Jiahuan/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Chen Yiwen of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's 3m springboard event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 in Montreal, Canada, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Jiahuan/Xinhua)

Chang Yani of China competes during the women's 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 in Montreal, Canada, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Jiahuan/Xinhua)

