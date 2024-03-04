Home>>
'Iron Men' complete first-ever Dubai jet suit race
(People's Daily App) 16:27, March 04, 2024
The first-ever "Jet Suit Race" occurred on Wednesday, February 28, at Dubai Harbour in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The race included various heats and obstacles, with pilots wearing Tony Stark-style jet suits carrying 35 kilograms of fuel, with each arm weighing 6.5 kilograms.
(Video source: CCTVNews)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Formula 1 grand prix to return to China after five years
- China's Chang wins gold in women's 3m springboard final of World Aquatics C'ships
- China's Taklimakan Rally to be included in FIA sporting calendar
- In pics: World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024
- Formula E 2024: Mexico City opener marks 10th championship season, Shanghai debut anticipated
- China wins team free of artistic swimming at World Aquatics C'ships in Doha
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.