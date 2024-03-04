'Iron Men' complete first-ever Dubai jet suit race

(People's Daily App) 16:27, March 04, 2024

The first-ever "Jet Suit Race" occurred on Wednesday, February 28, at Dubai Harbour in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The race included various heats and obstacles, with pilots wearing Tony Stark-style jet suits carrying 35 kilograms of fuel, with each arm weighing 6.5 kilograms.

(Video source: CCTVNews)

