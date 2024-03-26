Home>>
Quan Hongchan wins gold at diving World Cup in Berlin
(People's Daily App) 16:10, March 26, 2024
On Sunday, at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Berlin, 16-year-old world and Olympic champion Quan Hongchan dominated the women's 10m platform finals, impressing all but one judge with a perfect 10 score on her most challenging dive in the penultimate round, earning a total of 99 points. Astonishingly, her cumulative score was so high that she could have secured the victory without participating in the fifth round. Undeterred, Quan delivered another outstanding performance in round five, earning a mix of 10s, 9.5s, and 9s, ultimately totaling 432.80 points for the day.
