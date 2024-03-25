Quan, Wang add two golds for China at diving World Cup in Berlin

March 25, 2024

BERLIN, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Olympic champion Quan Hongchan claimed the women's 10m platform title, while her compatriot Wang Zongyuan won the men's 3m springboard gold at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup here on Sunday.

Quan led the event through all five rounds, scoring 99 points in her fourth dive of 207C, to which six out of seven judges gave 10 points. The 16-year-old effectively secured her win before her final dive and finished her show with 432.80 points, 93.70 points ahead of runner-up Andrea Spendolini Sirieix of Britain. Canada's Caeli McKay took the bronze.

"I've been more and more confident in my 207C dive. I'm not worried about the quality of the dive anymore," said Quan. "But it's a bit different this time in Berlin. My teammate Chen Yuxi is not here, which makes me feel a bit nervous."

In the men's 3m final, three-time world champion Wang maintained his dominance as the previous stop in Montreal, claiming the title again with 505.90 points, followed by Osmar Olvera Ibarra of Mexico and Germany's Lars Rudiger.

"From Doha, Montreal to Berlin, I'm feeling a bit tired but I was never thinking about rest. I'm still hoping to compete in the super final in Xi'an, both in individual and synchro events," said 22-year-old Wang.

"Obviously I did not do the same good job as the last stop. If you look at the scores, I earned more in Montreal than Berlin. I tried my best to finish my dives in a stable way today. It needs a strong mentality," he added.

Wang admitted that it was a big challenge for their physical condition this year as the World Cups take place after the World Championships while showing his confidence in winning the following tournaments and "of course, hopefully, the Paris Olympics."

Chen Yiwen and Lian Junjie triumphed in the women's 3m springboard and men's 10m platform events, respectively, on Saturday, meaning that China has taken four individual titles on offer in Berlin.

