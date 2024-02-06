China's Quan clinches her 1st world individual title in 10m platform

Xinhua) 14:33, February 06, 2024

Quan Hongchan (R) and Chen Yuxi of China pose with their medals after the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

DOHA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- In a thrilling showdown at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Olympic champion diver Quan Hongchan emerged victorious over her teammate Chen Yuxi in the women's 10m platform, securing her first individual world title on Monday.

Quan, who turns 17 next month, won the gold medal with a total of 436.25 points. With this victory, she has now claimed individual titles across the Olympics, Asian Games, and World Championships.

Chen, the three-time defending champion in the event, had to settle for second place with 427.80 points. Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix had bronze with 377.10 points.

The competition unfolded as a head-to-head battle between the two Chinese elites.

Throughout the preliminaries and semifinals, 18-year-old Chen maintained her lead, with Quan consistently in second place. Chen was aiming for her fourth title, while Quan, who had never won in this event before, stepped up her performance in the final.

"During the preliminaries, there were a lot of athletes to compete, and I didn't feel fully engaged," said Quan. "But when the final took place in the evening, I was more excited, and I managed to get into the right state."

The intense battle reached its climax in the third round. Chen showcased remarkable mental composure with a flawless 626C dive, earning an impressive 94.05 points and narrowing the gap with Quan to just 0.05 points.

However, Quan responded in the fourth round with a back 3.5 somersaults in tuck, scoring 97.35 points, including four perfect 10s, widening the margin between her and Chen.

"I had confidence in that dive, and I'm thrilled and excited to have performed well," she said.

Chen vowed to go all out in every competition. "Although the outcome is not entirely satisfying, it serves as a motivation for myself," she said.

The duo will join forces to represent China in the women's 10m synchronized on Tuesday.

Lois Toulson of Britain competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix of Britain competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gabriela Agundez Garcia of Mexico competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Chen Yuxi of China looks on during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Sarah Jodoin Di Maria of Italy competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Gold medalist Quan Hongchan (C) of China, silver medalist Chen Yuxi (L) of China and bronze medalist Andrea Spendolini Sirieix of Britain pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Gabriela Agundez Garcia of Mexico competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Chen Yuxi of China competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

