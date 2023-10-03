In pics: Women's 10m Platform Preliminary of Diving at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 15:01, October 03, 2023

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the Women's 10m Platform Preliminary of Diving at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

Chen Yuxi of China competes during the Women's 10m Platform Preliminary of Diving at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the Women's 10m Platform Preliminary of Diving at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

Chen Yuxi of China competes during the Women's 10m Platform Preliminary of Diving at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the Women's 10m Platform Preliminary of Diving at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

