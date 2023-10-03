Highlights of women's 100m Hurdles Final of Athletics at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 11:37, October 03, 2023

Lin Yuwei of China celebrates after the Women's 100m Hurdles Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Lin Yuwei (R) of China competes during the Women's 100m Hurdles Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Wu Yanni (R) of China competes during the Women's 100m Hurdles Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Wu Yanni (L) of China greets Jyothi Yarraji of India after the Women's 100m Hurdles Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Lin Yuwei of China celebrates after the Women's 100m Hurdles Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Lin Yuwei (2nd R) of China competes during the Women's 100m Hurdles Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Wu Yanni of China celebrates after the Women's 100m Hurdles Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Lin Yuwei of China celebrates after the Women's 100m Hurdles Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Wu Yanni of China celebrates after the Women's 100m Hurdles Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

