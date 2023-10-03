Athletics highlights at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 11:26, October 03, 2023

Sun Qihao of China competes during the Men's Decathlon High Jump of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Sun Qihao of China reacts during the Men's Decathlon High Jump of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Sun Qihao of China competes during the Men's Decathlon High Jump of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Winfred Mutile Yavi of Bahrain (front) competes during the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Zhang Xinyan (C) of China competes during the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Li Yuting of China reacts after the Women's 200m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Li Yuting(C) of China competes during the Women's 200m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Pereira Veronica Shanti of Singapore reacts after the Women's 200m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Priti(2nd R) of India and Tigest Getent Mekonen of Bahrain compete during the Women's 3000m Steeplechase of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Huang Guifen(Front) and Li Yuting of China react after the Women's 200m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Winfred Mutile Yavi of Bahrain celebrates after the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Takayama Shunya(2nd L) of Japan and Yaqoub Alyouha(3rd L) of Kuwait compete during the Men's 110m Hurdles Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Winfred Mutile Yavi (C) of Bahrain, Parul Chaudhary (L) of India and Priti of India celebrate after the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Athletes compete during the Men's 200m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Takayama Shunya(L) of Japan, Yaqoub Alyouha(C) of Kuwait and Xu Zhuoyi of China reacts after the Men's 110m Hurdles Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

