China's diving squad ready for Doha World Aquatics
BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's diving team revealed their lineup as they gear up for the upcoming 2024 World Aquatics in Doha, Qatar.
The roster includes their all six Olympic champions -- Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, Xie Siyi, Wang Zongyuan, Cao Yuan, and Zhang Jiaqi.
The squad aims to strike a balance between experienced champions and emerging talents, with 14-year-old Huang Jianjie standing out as the youngest and the only non-world champion in the team.
The 2024 World Aquatics, scheduled from February 2 to 18, will be the final qualification stage for securing berths at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
China's diving team is as follows:
Men's
1m Springboard: Zheng Jiuyuan
3m Springboard: Wang Zongyuan, Xie Siyi
Synchronized 3m Springboard: Wang Zongyuan / Long Daoyi
10m Platform: Yang Hao, Cao Yuan
Synchronized 10m Platform: Yang Hao / Lian Junjie
Women's
3m Springboard: Chen Yiwen, Chang Yani
Synchronized 3m Springboard: Chen Yiwen / Chang Yani
10m Platform: Chen Yuxi, Quan Hongchan
Synchronized 10m Platform: Chen Yuxi / Quan Hongchan
Mixed Synchronized 10m Platform: Zhang Jiaqi / Huang Jianjie
Photos
Related Stories
- Quan Hongchan jumps from hopscotch to Asiad diving top podium
- In pics: Women's 10m Platform Preliminary of Diving at 19th Asian Games
- China continues to dominate in diving at Hangzhou Asiad
- Diving preview: China looks for another diving clean sweep at Hangzhou Asian Games
- Chengdu Universiade | China sweeps 4 more diving golds
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.