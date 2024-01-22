China's diving squad ready for Doha World Aquatics

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's diving team revealed their lineup as they gear up for the upcoming 2024 World Aquatics in Doha, Qatar.

The roster includes their all six Olympic champions -- Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, Xie Siyi, Wang Zongyuan, Cao Yuan, and Zhang Jiaqi.

The squad aims to strike a balance between experienced champions and emerging talents, with 14-year-old Huang Jianjie standing out as the youngest and the only non-world champion in the team.

The 2024 World Aquatics, scheduled from February 2 to 18, will be the final qualification stage for securing berths at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

China's diving team is as follows:

Men's

1m Springboard: Zheng Jiuyuan

3m Springboard: Wang Zongyuan, Xie Siyi

Synchronized 3m Springboard: Wang Zongyuan / Long Daoyi

10m Platform: Yang Hao, Cao Yuan

Synchronized 10m Platform: Yang Hao / Lian Junjie

Women's

3m Springboard: Chen Yiwen, Chang Yani

Synchronized 3m Springboard: Chen Yiwen / Chang Yani

10m Platform: Chen Yuxi, Quan Hongchan

Synchronized 10m Platform: Chen Yuxi / Quan Hongchan

Mixed Synchronized 10m Platform: Zhang Jiaqi / Huang Jianjie

