China's Wang/Long dominate men's 3m synchronised of diving at swimming worlds

Xinhua) 10:30, February 05, 2024

Gold medalists China's Wang Zongyuan (L)/Long Daoyi pose with their medals after the awarding ceremony for men's 3m synchronised of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalists China's Wang Zongyuan (L)/Long Daoyi wave to spectators before the awarding ceremony for men's 3m synchronised of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalists China's Wang Zongyuan (3rd L)/Long Daoyi (3rd R), silver medalists Italy's Lorenzo Marsaglia (1st L)/Giovanni Tocci (2nd L) and bronze medalists Spain's Adrian Abadia (2nd R)/Nicolas Garcia Boissier pose during the awarding ceremony for men's 3m synchronised of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

China's Wang Zongyuan (L)/Long Daoyi compete during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

China's Wang Zongyuan/Long Daoyi (L) compete during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

China's Wang Zongyuan (L)/Long Daoyi react during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

China's Wang Zongyuan (L)/Long Daoyi compete during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

