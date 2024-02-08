China's Wang clinches 3rd consecutive 3m springboard worlds title

Xinhua) 10:05, February 08, 2024

DOHA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Zongyuan secured his third consecutive title in the men's solo 3m springboard event at the World Aquatics Championships here on Wednesday night.

Wang scored 538.70 points, claiming his eighth world championship gold medal and his second at the current tournament in Doha, following his 3m synchronized title with partner Long Daoyi.

Compatriot Xie Siyi, world champion at Budapest 2017 and Gwangju 2019, returned to take second place with 516.10 points. Mexico's Osmar Olvera Ibarra claimed the bronze medal with 498.40 points.

"This time in Doha, the emergence of the Mexican newcomer and Xie's comeback added some pressure for me," Wang said. "But in the end, I stayed focused on myself and managed to overcome them, which has bolstered my confidence for the upcoming Olympics."

Wang has become the most decorated male diver ever at the World Aquatics Championships, surpassing compatriot Qin Kai, who won seven gold medals between 2007 and 2015.

Earlier, in the women's 3m synchronized springboard event, Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen also claimed their third consecutive title with 323.43 points.

China has long had a stranglehold on women's 3m springboard events at the World Aquatics Championships, sweeping all 25 gold medals in both synchronized and individual since Fukuoka 2001.

Australia's Anabelle Smith and Maddison Keeney finished on 300.45 points for silver, while Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper of Britain took the bronze with 281.70.

