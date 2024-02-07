Quan and Chen defend women's 10m synchro platform title at World Championships

Xinhua) 14:01, February 07, 2024

Chen Yuxi (R)/Quan Hongchan of China pose with their medals after the women's 10m platform synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

DOHA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese divers Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi have established themselves as formidable competitors as they captured the women's 10m synchro platform title for the third time at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha on Tuesday.

This triumph extends China's impressive streak in the event, marking an unprecedented thirteenth consecutive world title.

"It's truly motivating for us, reminding us to always set high goals during training," Chen remarked.

Quan and Chen led after every round to finish with 362.22 points, receiving several perfect 10s along the way.

Kim Mi Rae and Jo Jin Mi of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea took the silver at 320.70, while the bronze went to Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lous Toulson of Britain with 299.34.

In a bid for victory, Kim and Jo executed a final dive worth 75.84 in the final round, momentarily securing the top spot as they awaited the Chinese team's last effort.

However, Quan and Chen maintained their composure, delivering the highest-scoring dive of the competition, 87.36, to clinch the gold.

"For us, it's more about comparing our performance with ourselves, rather than focusing too much on others," Chen noted. "Although we clinched the title, our performance today was relatively average, especially in the details of the last two rounds."

Just a day before, Quan secured her first-ever World Championship gold in the individual 10m platform event, with Chen closely following to claim the silver.

"Exhaustion is inevitable, the Championships demands a high level of endurance. But once we step onto the stage, we must present our best selves to meet the challenge," Chen stated.

"This trip to Doha not only sets a good start for ourselves but also for Chinese diving as a whole in 2024. It also guides our training for what lies ahead," she added.

