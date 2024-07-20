Scenery at bend along Yellow River, NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 13:09, July 20, 2024

An aerial panoramic photo taken with a drone on July 19, 2024 shows the scenery at a bend along the Yellow River in Mentang Township of Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Tourists enjoy the scenery at a bend along the Yellow River in Mentang Township of Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows the scenery at a bend along the Yellow River in Mentang Township of Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows the scenery at a bend along the Yellow River in Mentang Township of Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows the scenery at a bend along the Yellow River in Mentang Township of Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows tourists enjoying the scenery at a bend along the Yellow River in Mentang Township of Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial panoramic photo taken with a drone on July 19, 2024 shows the scenery at a bend along the Yellow River in Mentang Township of Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)