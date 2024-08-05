Guyang enhances facility agriculture to increase vegetables production
A farmer works in a greenhouse of a vegetable planting base at Shatang Township in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2024. In recent years, Shatang Township has attached great importance to the development of facility agriculture, which adopted technologies including the earthworm biotechnology and straw biotechnology to increase vegetables production. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2024 shows a vegetable planting base at Shatang Township in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Shatang Township has attached great importance to the development of facility agriculture, which adopted technologies including the earthworm biotechnology and straw biotechnology to increase vegetables production. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A technician checks earthworms used to increase soil fertility in a greenhouse of a vegetable planting base at Shatang Township in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2024. In recent years, Shatang Township has attached great importance to the development of facility agriculture, which adopted technologies including the earthworm biotechnology and straw biotechnology to increase vegetables production. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
