Tongxin County in NW China makes efforts to develop facility agriculture
Farmers sort out cherry tomatoes in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. In recent years, Tongxin County, which is located in an arid region, has attached great importance to the development of facility agriculture. These facilities not only effectively guarantee the supply of agricultural products in the water-deficient county, but have also serve as an important catalyst to generating lucrative job opportunities for local farmers. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Farmers sort out cherry tomatoes in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. In recent years, Tongxin County, which is located in an arid region, has attached great importance to the development of facility agriculture. These facilities not only effectively guarantee the supply of agricultural products in the water-deficient county, but have also serve as an important catalyst to generating lucrative job opportunities for local farmers. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A farmer takes care of plants of cherry tomatoes at a geenhouse in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. In recent years, Tongxin County, which is located in an arid region, has attached great importance to the development of facility agriculture. These facilities not only effectively guarantee the supply of agricultural products in the water-deficient county, but have also serve as an important catalyst to generating lucrative job opportunities for local farmers. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Farmers sort out pepino melons in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. In recent years, Tongxin County, which is located in an arid region, has attached great importance to the development of facility agriculture. These facilities not only effectively guarantee the supply of agricultural products in the water-deficient county, but have also serve as an important catalyst to generating lucrative job opportunities for local farmers. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Photos
Related Stories
- China attains bumper summer grain harvest in 2024
- Chinese vice premier stresses autumn grain production
- China allocates funds to support agricultural production, disaster relief
- South-South cooperation yields fruits on agriculture
- 3rd China-CELAC ministerial forum on agriculture held in east China
- Chinese farmers use AI tech to boost harvest
- China-Romania joint lab for agriculture cooperation unveils in Bucharest
- Chinese researchers breed new rubber tree varieties in Hainan
- Experts laud growing agricultural cooperation between China, Africa
- Chinese agricultural hub nurtures talent for SCO member states
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.