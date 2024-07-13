Tongxin County in NW China makes efforts to develop facility agriculture

Xinhua) 15:21, July 13, 2024

Farmers sort out cherry tomatoes in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. In recent years, Tongxin County, which is located in an arid region, has attached great importance to the development of facility agriculture. These facilities not only effectively guarantee the supply of agricultural products in the water-deficient county, but have also serve as an important catalyst to generating lucrative job opportunities for local farmers. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Farmers sort out cherry tomatoes in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. In recent years, Tongxin County, which is located in an arid region, has attached great importance to the development of facility agriculture. These facilities not only effectively guarantee the supply of agricultural products in the water-deficient county, but have also serve as an important catalyst to generating lucrative job opportunities for local farmers. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A farmer takes care of plants of cherry tomatoes at a geenhouse in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. In recent years, Tongxin County, which is located in an arid region, has attached great importance to the development of facility agriculture. These facilities not only effectively guarantee the supply of agricultural products in the water-deficient county, but have also serve as an important catalyst to generating lucrative job opportunities for local farmers. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Farmers sort out pepino melons in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. In recent years, Tongxin County, which is located in an arid region, has attached great importance to the development of facility agriculture. These facilities not only effectively guarantee the supply of agricultural products in the water-deficient county, but have also serve as an important catalyst to generating lucrative job opportunities for local farmers. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)