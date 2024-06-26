Chinese researchers breed new rubber tree varieties in Hainan

Xinhua) 10:26, June 26, 2024

This photo taken on June 20, 2024 shows seeds of different varieties of rubber trees at a compound under the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province. Thanks to efforts by three generations of Chinese researchers, the rubber tree breeding cycle in the country has been shortened from 41 years to 27 years, and eight high-yielding rubber tree varieties that are cold-resistant and wind-resistant have been bred. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A researcher of Rubber Research Institute under Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences works at a rubber plantation in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Researchers of Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences work at a rubber plantation in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Wu Yuntong (2nd L), an expert on rubber tree breeding, talks with researchers of Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences at a compound under the academy in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Researchers of Rubber Research Institute under Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences work at a rubber plantation in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Researchers of Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences check a rubber tree seedling cultivated inside a test tube at a compound under the academy in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Researchers of Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences operate inside a workshop at a compound under the academy in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Researchers of Rubber Research Institute under Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences collect latex at a rubber plantation in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Researchers of Rubber Research Institute under Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences work at a rubber plantation in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Huang Huasun (L), a leading scientist in China's natural rubber industry, and Li Weiguo, a researcher of Rubber Research Institute under Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, pose for photo with the certificate for the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2024. (Xinhua)

A researcher of Rubber Research Institute under Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences operates a drone for observation at a rubber plantation in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Researchers of Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences check a rubber tree seedling at a greenhouse under the academy in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A drone photo shows researchers of Rubber Research Institute under Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences working at a rubber plantation in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Researchers of Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences work at a rubber plantation in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo shows a rubber plantation under the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

