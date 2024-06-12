Chinese experts establish platform to identify, utilize superior genes in wild rice

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have established a platform for the discovery, utilization, and innovation of superior genes from wild rice germplasm, according to the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

The study, jointly conducted by researchers from the CAAS and the School of Advanced Agricultural Sciences, Peking University, has been published in the journal Nature Communications.

The abundant genetic variation harbored by wild rice has provided a reservoir of useful genes for rice breeding. However, the genome of wild rice has not yet been comprehensively assessed.

The research team used Chinese common wild rice Y476, known for its comprehensive resistance, as a carrier to assemble a haplotype-resolved gapless chromosome genome for the first time.

The researchers developed two sets of chromosome segment substitution lines using Y476 as the donor parent and cultivated rice as the recurrent parents. Moreover, they established a platform that can efficiently and quickly discover superior genes in wild rice.

The platform will accelerate functional genomics research in wild rice and provide advanced tools for the utilization of rice germplasm resources and genetic improvement of rice varieties, said Yang Qingwen, a researcher from the team.

