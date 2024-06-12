Combine harvesters reap wheat in Qingdao, E China

Technicians conduct measurement of machine harvest loss in a wheat field in Dachang Town of Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2024. In east China's Shandong Province, China's second-largest wheat-producing area, a variety of loss-cutting activities have been carried out in each county and city with wheat plantation areas exceeding 4 million hectares. Meanwhile, more than 1.5 million sets of agricultural machinery are joining in the harvest in Shandong. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

