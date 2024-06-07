Home>>
African student helps farmers harvest wheat in North China
By Wang Ruofan and Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 15:06, June 07, 2024
Madalitso Chirwa, a Malawian graduate student, drives a combine harvester in Quzhou county, Hebei Province. Chirwa is participating in China Agricultural University's Sino-Africa Science and Technology Backyard project which provides a platform for African students to learn agricultural practice and technology.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
