African student helps farmers harvest wheat in North China

By Wang Ruofan and Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 15:06, June 07, 2024

Madalitso Chirwa, a Malawian graduate student, drives a combine harvester in Quzhou county, Hebei Province. Chirwa is participating in China Agricultural University's Sino-Africa Science and Technology Backyard project which provides a platform for African students to learn agricultural practice and technology.

